Apart from a slight chance for morning showers, Tuesday should bring partly sunny skies.
A high of 90 degrees is forecast with strong winds and gusts up to 28 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
A 20% chance for rain could mean storms before 11 a.m.
That night, a low of 74 degrees and 40% chance for rain is expected.
Mostly cloudy skies and strong winds with gusts of up to 24 mph are also forecast for the evening.
Wednesday could be stormy with a 50% chance for rain.
The high is 86 degrees, and between a tenth and quarter inch of rain could fall.
That night, mostly clear skies and a low of 58 degrees are forecast.
