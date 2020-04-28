Generic_Weather5.jpg
Apart from a slight chance for morning showers, Tuesday should bring partly sunny skies.

A high of 90 degrees is forecast with strong winds and gusts up to 28 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A 20% chance for rain could mean storms before 11 a.m.

That night, a low of 74 degrees and 40% chance for rain is expected.

Mostly cloudy skies and strong winds with gusts of up to 24 mph are also forecast for the evening.

Wednesday could be stormy with a 50% chance for rain.

The high is 86 degrees, and between a tenth and quarter inch of rain could fall.

That night, mostly clear skies and a low of 58 degrees are forecast.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

