Evening storms are possible Tuesday night.
A 20% chance for rain is forecast for after 2 p.m. with a high of 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Skies should be mostly sunny.
That night, a 20% chance for rain and storms is predicted to continue with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 68 degrees.
Wednesday should be mostly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees.
That night is forecast to be mostly clear with a low of 61 degrees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.