Tuesday is likely to be mostly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees and a chance of thunderstorms, mostly before 9 a.m.
The chance of thunderstorms this morning is 30%. Patchy fog is also possible earlier in the day.
A low of 71 is forecast tonight. Patchy fog may return after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Tomorrow's forecast calls for a 40% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.