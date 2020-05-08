Powerful storms could bring flooding, hail and strong winds to the Crossroads on Friday.

A 40% chance for rain and storms is forecast for Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

"Isolated strong and severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front," according to a weather service bulletin. "Thunderstorms are expected to develop in the Victoria Crossroads early this afternoon, then expand south and southwest along the advancing cold front ahead of northeast winds occasionally gusting to 30 mph."

Saturday, a 40% chance for rain and storms mainly before 5 p.m. is again predicted with cloudy skies and gusts of up to 21 mph.

A 10% chance for rain is expected to continue that night with a low of 60 degrees that night.

Sunday should be partly sunny skies and a high of 83 degrees.

That night should be mostly clear with a low of 60 degrees.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

