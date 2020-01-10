A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday from northern Brush County east toward Goliad County.
Storms were expected to develop along a cold front late Friday afternoon into Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
The storms could become severe as they develop over Brush County and move eastward toward the Crossroads.
Storms will form into a line as they move toward Beeville on Friday evening.
Thunderstorm wind gusts will range from 60 to 70 mph with the possibility of 1-3 inch sized hail. An isolated tornado is possible, according to the National Weather Service.
