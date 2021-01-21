Patchy fog this morning may give way to showers this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The fog is forecast to last until 2 p.m. There is a 30% chance of showers, but precipitation is most likely after 1 p.m.
A high of 69 is forecast today with a low of 60 tonight.
Showers could persist through Friday morning, but tomorrow afternoon is expected to be sunny with a high of 77 degrees.
Rain is likely to return over the weekend, with a 30% chance of showers on Saturday and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.
