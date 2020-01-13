Some showers, plenty of morning fog and warm temperatures are forecast for Tuesday.
The day should be damp but warm with a 30% chance for rain and high of 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Additionally, a dense fog warning is in effect through 10 a.m.
Cloudy skies and a low of 68 degrees are forecast for the evening with more dense fog expected until about 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday morning and afternoon, mostly cloudy skies and a high of 81 degrees are forecast with a low of 65 degrees that night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.