After a foggy morning, there is a 20% chance of showers Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Otherwise, the weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 81 degrees. A low of 63 is forecast tonight.
Tuesday is expected to bring strong winds and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
There is a 50% chance of showers Wednesday.
Later in the week, the forecast calls for sunny skies and cooler temperatures.
