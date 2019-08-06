Tuesday was looking hot, but the days following were to be even hotter.
With a forecasted high of 98 degrees, the heat index Tuesday was likely to reach 109 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
July 30 marked the hottest day of the year in Victoria so far with a high temperature recorded at 100 degrees.
Tuesday night, partly cloudy skies and strong winds were forecast.
Wednesday was expected to be even hotter with a high temperature of 100 degrees and heat index values as hot as 110 degrees.
That night, mostly clear skies and a low of 79 degrees were predicted.
Thursday, temperatures were forecast to reach 100 degrees again.
A low of 80 degrees was expected that night.
