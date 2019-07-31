Wednesday was looking to be another sweltering summer day in the Crossroads.
With a high of 98 degrees, heat index values were to reach as high as 106 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There was also a 30% chance for rain and a light wind forecast.
That night, mostly clear skies and a low of 76 degrees were predicted.
Thursday, the high was expected to reach 95 degrees with a 20% chance for rain with a low of 74 degrees and mostly clear skies that night.
Friday was to be hot again with a high of 96 degrees and clear skies.
Mostly clear skies and a low of 75 degrees were predicted for that night.
