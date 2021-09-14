After Tropical Storm Nicholas made landfall in Matagorda County Monday night, leaving tens of thousands without power, blue skies are expected Tuesday.
Partly sunny weather is expected with a high of 88 degrees.
Victoria could see gusts of wind up to 20 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 70.
Last night, the storm was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane after wind speeds of 75 miles per hour were recorded in Matagorda Bay. However, the storm was downgraded shortly after making landfall near Sargent in Matagorda County.
Nicholas is now heading northeast and growing weaker. The storm is likely to be downgraded to a tropical depression by Wednesday morning.
About 500,000 Texas residents lost power due to the storm, according to outage tracking website PowerOutage.us.
Matagorda and Wharton counties are among those worst affected, with nearly 17,500 and 36,000 outages reported, respectively. About 450 outages were reported in Calhoun County as of Tuesday morning.
A coastal flood advisory remains in affect along the Gulf until 3 p.m. Tuesday, and there is a high risk of rip currents. A small craft advisory is in place south of Port Aransas.
