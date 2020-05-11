A slight chance for thunderstorms is possible Monday night.
A high of 85 degrees and sunny skies are forecast for the day, according to the National Weather Service.
That evening could bring rain and storms with a 20% chance for precipitation.
A 20% chance for rain is predicted to continue Tuesday.
Mostly cloudy skies and a high of 86 degrees also are forecast.
That night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 71 degrees are expected.
