Chance storms are possible Monday.
Partly sunny skies and a high of 89 degrees are expected for the day, according to the National Weather Service.
A 30% chance for rain and storms is also possible mainly before 5 p.m.
That night should be cool with a low of 71 degrees.
A 10% chance for rain and storms is expected to continue until about 7 p.m. with a low of 71 degrees.
Tuesday should be warm again with a high of 92 degrees.
Skies should stay clear through the evening.
An overnight low of 71 degrees is also predicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.