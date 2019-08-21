Isolated showers and heat were forecast for Wednesday.
A 20% chance for rain was expected with a high of 97 degrees and heat index of 106 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Mostly clear skies and a low of 77 degrees were predicted for that night. Strong winds were also forecast.
Thursday, the chance for rain was to predicted to increase to 40% with mostly sunny skies and a high of 97 degrees. The heat index was predicted to reach 106 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies and a low of 78 degrees were expected for that night.
