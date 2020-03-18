A slight chance for thunderstorms is forecast for Wednesday.
A 20% chance for rain and high of 82 degrees is expected for the day, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds could be strong with gusts as powerful as 23 mph.
A 20% chance for rain is predicted to continue through the evening with a low of 69 degrees and gusts as strong as 21 mph.
Thursday, mostly cloudy skies and a high of 83 degrees are predicted.
That night could be stormy with a 50% chance for rain.
