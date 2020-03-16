A slight chance for thunderstorms is predicted for Monday.
A 30% chance for storms is expected for the day with a high of 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
That night, a 10% chance for storms, mainly before 7 p.m., is forecast with a low of 67 degrees and cloudy skies.
Tuesday, a 20% chance for storms is expected with a high of 81 degrees.
Tuesday night, mostly cloudy skies and a low of 68 degrees is forecast.
