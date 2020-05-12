A slight chance for storms could bring rain through Wednesday.
A 30% chance for rain and storms is predicted Tuesday with cloudy skies and a high of 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Strong winds and gusts of up to 28 mph are also possible.
That night, a 20% chance for rain and storms is expected to continue with a low of 73 degrees.
Wednesday, a 20% chance for rain and storms is forecast to continue with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 88 degrees.
Wednesday night should be mostly cloudy with a low of 73 degrees.
