A slight chance for storms and more warm weather are expected Tuesday.
A 20% chance for rain and high of 82 degrees are predicted for the day, according to the National Weather Service.
Mostly cloudy skies and a low of 69 degrees are forecast for that night with gusts as strong as 18 mph.
Wednesday, mostly cloudy skies and a high of 81 degrees are expected.
That night, a 20% chance for rain and low of 70 degrees are forecast.
