Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 83 degrees and a 20% chance of thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Windy conditions are forecast, with speeds of 13 to 21 miles per hour likely and gusts of up to 26 miles per hour.
Tonight is likely to be cloudy with a low of 73 degrees.
Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny and windy, with gusts of up to 36 miles per hour. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, increasing to a 50% chance on Thursday.
