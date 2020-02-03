Scattered afternoon showers could dampen the Crossroads on Monday.
A 30% chance for rain could bring some rain Monday, mainly between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 75 degrees and strong winds with gusts as powerful as 25 mph are also expected.
Monday night, a 20% chance for rain is predicted to linger with a low of 66 degrees and strong winds continuing.
Tuesday, mostly sunny skies and a high of 83 degrees are forecast.
That night, a 50% chance for rain and mostly cloudy skies are expected with a low of 51 degrees.
