Some showers are expected in the Crossroads Monday morning before a warm afternoon with partly sunny skies.
A 40% chance of showers is expected mainly before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. After morning showers, the day is expected to be sunny with some clouds.
The day is expected to reach a high of 77 degrees. The evening is predicted to be mostly cloudy with a low of 52 degrees.
Tuesday, sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees are forecast. Tuesday night, the temperature could dip to 43 degrees.
