Some storms could continue Tuesday.
A 40% chance for rain is forecast mainly between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. with a high of 86 degrees and mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service.
That night should be clear with a low of 67 degrees.
Wednesday, sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees are expected.
Partly cloudy skies and a low of 70 degrees are forecast for that night.
