Tuesday was to be hot and humid with temperatures in the upper 90s and a moderate chance for rain.
A 40% chance for rain was forecast with a high of 96 degrees and a heat index of 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
That evening, a 20% chance for showers was expected to continue with a low of 77 degrees and strong winds.
Wednesday was again to be muggy with a 97-degree high and 30% chance for rain. The heat index was expected to reach 105 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies and a low of 75 degrees were forecast for that night.
Thursday, there was a 20% chance for rain with a high of 95 degrees.
Mostly clear skies and a low of 74 degrees were predicted for that night.
