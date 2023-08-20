An inch or more of rain could hit the Crossroads beginning Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.
Rainfall will come from a system developing in the western Gulf of Mexico, the weather service said in a news release Sunday afternoon.
Up to an inch of rain is forecast for Victoria between Monday night and Wednesday.
Greater amounts of rainfall are expected farther south.
In the Sunday afternoon update, meteorologist Brian Field said there is a marginal risk for excessive rainfall and isolated tornadoes because of the system.
But he also said, “Whatever does develop will move quickly enough to not be prolonged, excessive rainfall to South Texas.”
An outlook from the National Hurricane Center issued a 60% chance of tropical cyclone formation for the system heading to the Texas coast.