Storms coming Thursday

There is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms today and tonight from the northern Coastal Plains to the Victoria Crossroads, with a slight risk generally elsewhere. Very large hail, damaging winds and very heavy rain are likely with some of these storms. A few tornadoes are also possible. Stay alert and be prepared to seek shelter if severe weather threatens.

SOURCE: NWS

 Contributed

Severe thunderstorms are expected in the Crossroads on Thursday.

A 70% chance for rain could mean powerful storms mainly after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The high for the day is 90 degrees.

Storms are predicted to continue through the night with between a quarter and half inch of rain possible.

The overnight low is 65 degrees.

Friday, a slight chance for showers is expected with a high of 74 degrees.

That night, a 40% chance for rain is predicted with a low of 64 degrees.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.