Severe thunderstorms are expected in the Crossroads on Thursday.
A 70% chance for rain could mean powerful storms mainly after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The high for the day is 90 degrees.
Storms are predicted to continue through the night with between a quarter and half inch of rain possible.
The overnight low is 65 degrees.
Friday, a slight chance for showers is expected with a high of 74 degrees.
That night, a 40% chance for rain is predicted with a low of 64 degrees.
