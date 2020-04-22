Stormy weather could be coming Wednesday.
A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms is predicted for Wednesday mainly between noon and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 88 degrees and cloudy skies are also forecast with strong winds and gusts as powerful as 24 mph.
That night, a 10% chance for rain is expected to continue until about 7 p.m. with a low of 71 degrees and cloudy skies.
Thursday should be clear with a high of 90 degrees.
That night should stay clear with a low of 66 degrees.
