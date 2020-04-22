Generic_Weather5.jpg
@WireImgId=10825643

Stormy weather could be coming Wednesday.

A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms is predicted for Wednesday mainly between noon and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 88 degrees and cloudy skies are also forecast with strong winds and gusts as powerful as 24 mph.

That night, a 10% chance for rain is expected to continue until about 7 p.m. with a low of 71 degrees and cloudy skies.

Thursday should be clear with a high of 90 degrees.

That night should stay clear with a low of 66 degrees.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.