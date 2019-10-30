A strong cold front was predicted to bring powerful, gale-force winds and overnight temperatures in the low 40s on Wednesday.
"A strong cold front will move through the coastal waters of the Middle Texas coast late this afternoon and early this evening," according to a National Weather Service bulletin. "Very strong northerly winds will occur behind the front with frequent gusts to gale force expected."
As a result, the weather service had issued a gale warning from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Wednesday, a 70% chance for rain was predicted to bring between a tenth and quarter inch of rainfall. Strong winds of 7 to 15 mph and gusts as powerful as 18 mph were also forecast.
Temperatures were expected to fall Wednesday to 56 degrees by 5 p.m. As of 8 a.m., the temperature in Victoria was 62 degrees.
Wednesday night, temperatures were expected to drop to 41 degrees with an 18-24 mph wind and gusts as strong as 30 mph. An 80% chance for rain was predicted to bring between a tenth and quarter inch of rainfall.
Thursday, partly sunny skies and a high of 56 degrees were forecast with a 14-20 mph wind and gusts as strong as 25 mph.
Halloween night, clear skies and a low of 37 degrees were predicted.
Temperatures were expected to increase slightly over the weekend with highs in the mid and upper 60s through Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.