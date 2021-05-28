Strong storms

A broken line of strong and potentially severe thunderstorms is expected to move southeast from the Hill Country late this evening before reaching the Victoria Crossroads and northern Brush Country toward midnight

 Contributed

A broken line of strong and potentially severe thunderstorms is expected to move into the Crossroads late Friday night, according to a National Weather Service bulletin issued about 9:15 p.m. Friday.

The storms are expected to move into the Crossroads from the Hill Country about midnight.

Although the storms are expected to diminish in intensity as they spread through the Crossroads, brief but severe storms are possible.

Damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail with as much as 1-inch diameters are possible.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.