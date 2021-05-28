A broken line of strong and potentially severe thunderstorms is expected to move into the Crossroads late Friday night, according to a National Weather Service bulletin issued about 9:15 p.m. Friday.
The storms are expected to move into the Crossroads from the Hill Country about midnight.
Although the storms are expected to diminish in intensity as they spread through the Crossroads, brief but severe storms are possible.
Damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail with as much as 1-inch diameters are possible.
