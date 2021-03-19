Clear skies and cool weather are likely to continue Friday and through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 69 is forecast Friday with a low of 43 degrees tonight.
Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 70 and a low of 48.
Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 72 and a low of 56.
There is a chance of thunderstorms Monday night.
