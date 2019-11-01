Crisp, clear weather should be in store for the Crossroads this weekend.
With high temperatures in the 60s and 70s and plenty of sunshine, Crossroads residents can prepare for a practically perfect fall weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunny skies and a high of 65 degrees is forecast for Friday. That evening, partly cloudy skies and a low of 45 degrees is predicted.
Saturday, sunny skies and a high of 68 degrees should cool to a low of 43 degrees that evening.
Sunday, mostly sunny skies and a high of 72 degrees are forecast with a low of 56 degrees and mostly cloudy skies that night.
