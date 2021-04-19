Partly sunny skies are forecast Monday with a high of 74 degrees.
A low of 54 is expected tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday's forecast calls for blue skies with a high of 82 and a low of 49.
Sunny weather is also forecast Wednesday, with a high of 74 and a low of 55.
