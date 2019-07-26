Sunny skies and a warm temperatures were expected Friday with chance showers and storms possible over the weekend.
Friday afternoon was expected to reach 96 degrees with a low of 74 degrees and mostly clear skies for that night, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday, isolated showers and storms meant a 20% chance for rain with a high of 93 degrees.
That night, a 20% chance for rain was predicted to continue with partly cloudy skies and a low of 76 degrees.
Sunday, the chance for rain was forecast to increase to 30% with mostly sunny skies, strong winds and a high of 95 degrees.
Mostly clear skies and a low of 77 degrees were predicted for that night with strong winds continuing.
