Monday's forecast calls for blue skies and a high of 74, but rain could return Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
A low of 59 is expected tonight.
Tomorrow is expected to be warmer, with a high of 82. There is a 20% chance of showers before 4 p.m. and wind gusts of up to 24 miles per hour are possible.
A high of 74 is forecast Wednesday, and there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
