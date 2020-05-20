Generic_Weather5.jpg
Sunshine and temperatures in the 90s are predicted for Wednesday.

A high of 93 degrees is forecast for the afternoon with clear skies, strong winds and gusts of up to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

That night is expected to bring a low of 74 degrees and increasing cloud cover.

Thursday should be warm again with a high of 91 degrees and partly sunny skies.

That night, a low of 75 degrees is forecast with increasing clouds.

