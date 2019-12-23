Sunny skies are expected around the Crossroads this week.
Monday, a high of 69 degrees is expected with sunny skies and light winds during the day, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday night, temperatures are predicted to dip to 40 degrees.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny as well, after some fog in the morning, and reach a high of 73 degrees.
Temperatures are forecast to remain in the 70s throughout the week aside from a slight chance of showers on Friday.
