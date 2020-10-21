Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday.
The day is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high of 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday night should be partly cloudy with a low of 70 degrees.
Forecasters are predicting a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, with a high that day of 87 degrees.
