A partly sunny day with possible afternoon showers is expected Friday.
There is a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service, and dense fog before 10 a.m. The day should reach a high of 89 degrees.
Friday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low of 55 degrees.
Cloudy skies will continue into Saturday, forecasters predict. That day should reach a high of 74 degrees and a low of 62 degrees that night.
To finish the weekend, Sunday is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high of 86 degrees. That night should be partly cloudy, with a low of 72 degrees, according to the weather service.
