Sun, sun, sun, here it comes in the Crossroads.
There is no precipitation in the most updated forecast for the week ahead.
The end of the week is expected to be cooler, but temperatures are likely to rise over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 61 and a low of 43.
Friday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 68 and a low of 58.
Saturday is forecast to be mostly cloudy with a high of 76 and a low of 50.
Sunday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 72 and a low of 43.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be sunny too.
