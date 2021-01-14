Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high of 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
There will be winds of 9 to 14 miles per hour today. A low of 37 is forecast tonight.
The sunny weather is expected to last through Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Temperatures will be somewhat cooler through the weekend, with highs in the low 60s and freezing temperatures possible Friday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.