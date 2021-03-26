Friday and Saturday's forecasts call for highs in the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 50% chance of thunderstorms during the day on Sunday.
A high of 84 degrees is expected today.
There is a slight risk of rip currents along the Gulf Coast today. Swimmers should exercise caution.
Tonight, a low of 67 degrees is expected. There is a 10% chance of patchy drizzle.
Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 83 and a low of 66.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Sunday, increasing to a 50% chance during the day.
Strong winds are expected Sunday, with gusts of up to 21 miles per hour.
Slightly cooler temperatures are forecast Sunday and Monday, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
