Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all expected to be sunny.
The National Weather Service forecasts blue skies this weekend, with temperatures climbing in the days ahead.
Friday's high will be 86 degrees, with a low of 61 forecast tonight.
Saturday's high will be 87, with a low of 63.
Sunday's high will be 91, with a low of 69.
There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms on Monday.
