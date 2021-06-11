Blue skies and highs in the 90s are likely to continue through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The heat index will continue to reach 105 to 109 degrees in the afternoons, so residents are encouraged to drink plenty of water and stay in air-conditioned areas when possible. Those spending time outside should wear light, loose-fitting clothes and take frequent breaks. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.
Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 91 degrees and a low of 75.
Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 92 degrees and a low of 73.
Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 94 degrees and a low of 75.
There is a moderate risk of rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches on Friday and Saturday.
Minor flooding continues along the Guadalupe River near Bloomington, affecting Victoria, Calhoun and Refugio counties. The river is expected to recede below flood stage Saturday.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.
