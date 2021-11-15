Victoria is likely to see sunny weather this week.
Temperatures will remain mild until Wednesday, with highs in the lower 80s and lows around 60, according to the National Weather Service.
Cooler weather is expected to arrive Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s and lows around 50.
Monday will be sunny with a high of 82 and a low of 59.
Tuesday will bring patchy fog between 4 and 8 a.m. Otherwise, tomorrow will be sunny and breezy, with winds gusting up to 21 miles per hour.
