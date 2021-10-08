The sunny weather Victoria has enjoyed this week is expected to continue through the weekend.
Friday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 90 degrees and a low of 65, according to the National Weather Service.
After some fog early Saturday, the rest of the day will be mostly sunny with a high of 90 and a low of 71.
Sunday will be sunny with a high of 90 and a low of 75.
There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday.
