Sunshine and pleasant temperatures are predicted for Tuesday.
Clear skies and a high of 67 degrees are expected during the day, according to the National Weather Service.
That evening, more clear skies and a low of 39 degrees are forecast.
Wednesday, skies should turn increasingly cloudy with a high of 71 degrees and an overnight low of 59 degrees.
Also that night, some showers are possible with mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for rain after midnight.
