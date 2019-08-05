Scattered showers were not enough to dampen intense heat expected Monday.
Despite a 30% chance for rain, the day was expected to reach a 97-degree high and heat index as hot as 108 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
That night, partly cloudy skies and a low of 77 degrees were predicted with a 6-11 mph wind.
Tuesday, a 10% chance for rain was predicted with a high of 98 degrees and heat index as hot as 109 degrees.
Mostly clear skies and a low of 78 degrees were forecast for that night.
Wednesday, a 20% chance for rain was predicted with a 20% chance for rain and high of 99 degrees.
That night, there was to be mostly clear skies and a low of 79 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.