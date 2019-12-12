Partly sunny skies and a high of 65 degrees are forecast for Thursday.
Cool weather and some sunshine are expected during the afternoon with rising temperatures expected to continue through the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday night, mostly cloudy skies and a low of 49 degrees are forecast.
Friday, temperatures are expected to reach 75 degrees with an overnight low of 46 degrees.
A high of 80 degrees is forecast for Sunday.
