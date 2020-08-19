Triple-digit heat is predicted for Wednesday.
The day should be sunny and hot with a high of 101 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Clear skies and a low of 73 degrees are forecast for that evening.
Thursday and Friday should bring more hot temperatures with a high of 98 and 99 degrees.
