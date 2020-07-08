Mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-90s are forecast for Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Strong winds are also expected.
That night should bring cooler temperatures with a lows in the upper 70s.
Thursday is forecast to bring mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-90s.
Heat index values could reach about 110 degrees.
