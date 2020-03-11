Thursday should reach into the 80s, and so should every day through the weekend.
A high of 81 degrees is expected with mostly sunny skies and strong winds in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
A low of 66 degrees and strong winds are predicted for the evening.
Friday should be just as warm with a high of 80 degrees and mostly cloudy skies.
That evening, a low of 68 degrees is forecast.
Saturday and Sunday also should bring temperatures in the 80s.
